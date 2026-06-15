Sources: Brendan Sorsby plans to enter NFL supplemental draft

Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby plans to enter the NFL supplemental draft, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday.

The NFL declined comment on Sorsby's expected application for the Supplemental Draft. The league does not have a Supplemental Draft scheduled, which isn't unusual. (The last NFL Supplemental Draft pick came in 2019.) https://t.co/T7PJQvYkGA — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 16, 2026

Sorsby's decision comes amid legal wrangling over his NCAA eligibility after he admitted to betting on college sports. Last week, Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA that could clear the way for him to play for the Red Raiders in 2026, even after he was declared ineligible.

In a statement Monday, Cody Campbell, chairman of the Texas Tech Board of Regents, said Texas Tech will not "seek the return" of any money paid to Sorsby through his NIL agreements with the university.

Campbell also noted, "The bottom line is that Texas Tech did absolutely nothing but act with complete integrity through this entire process."

Sorsby, who has admitted to betting on college football, placed more than 9,000 bets, totaling at least $90,000, over three years while he was enrolled at Indiana, Cincinnati and Texas Tech, including at least 40 wagers involving his team, according to court documents. The NCAA has not seen evidence that Sorsby manipulated his performance, used inside information to make his wagers or shared privileged information with bettors, according to the documents.