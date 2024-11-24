Toni Menard elected to new seat in 23rd JDC by Ascension, Assumption, St. James parishes

BATON ROUGE — Republican Toni Menard was elected to a new district judge seat in the 23rd Judicial District Court by voters in Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes on Tuesday.

Menard won the election by more than a 2-1 margin and will serve in Division F of the 23rd Judicial District Court, which will be based in Ascension Parish.

In the same district, Republican John Smith was unopposed for reelection to Division C.