63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Toni Menard elected to new seat in 23rd JDC by Ascension, Assumption, St. James parishes

2 weeks 4 days 23 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2024 Nov 5, 2024 November 05, 2024 9:30 PM November 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE —  Republican Toni Menard was elected to a new district judge seat in the 23rd Judicial District Court by voters in Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes on Tuesday.

Menard won the election by more than a 2-1 margin and will serve in Division F of the 23rd Judicial District Court, which will be based in Ascension Parish.

In the same district, Republican John Smith was unopposed for reelection to Division C.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days