63°
Latest Weather Blog
Toni Menard elected to new seat in 23rd JDC by Ascension, Assumption, St. James parishes
BATON ROUGE — Republican Toni Menard was elected to a new district judge seat in the 23rd Judicial District Court by voters in Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes on Tuesday.
Menard won the election by more than a 2-1 margin and will serve in Division F of the 23rd Judicial District Court, which will be based in Ascension Parish.
In the same district, Republican John Smith was unopposed for reelection to Division C.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Homeowner fell asleep while smoking early Sunday morning, started house fire on...
-
Sunday Journal: Take a tour of Houma's House for Thanksgiving
-
Generations of Tigers unite: LSU Golden Band hosts heartwarming alumni reunion
-
Tailgaters go all out for LSU-Vanderbilt game
-
Make-a-Wish granted for cancer patient who wanted to attend LSU game
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated