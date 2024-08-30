Today is Southern University's Give Day! Find out how you can help Southern reach its $20 million goal

BATON ROUGE — Friday is Southern University's Giving Day. Southern is asking alumni to give back to their alma mater and others to support one of the biggest names in the capital city, hoping to raise $20 million for its campuses.

Give Day is an all-day virtual event streamed on Southern's Facebook page with multiple guest speakers throughout the day. Alumni will be speaking on the school's Facebook throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., including 2une In's own Brandi B. Harris, a Southern alum.

A student and alumni-staffed call center will also be at the Valdry Center for Philanthropy on Southern's campus.

Mia Monet spoke with university officials earlier this week to preview Give Day and what giving back means for the university.

Click here to donate.