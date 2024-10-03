TikTok star 'Mr. Prada' booked for murder of Baton Rouge therapist

BATON ROUGE — Sheriff’s deputies accused a TikTok star with murdering a Baton Rouge therapist, saying in an affidavit released Thursday that they used surveillance video and DNA to link the counselor to the 20-year-old influencer’s blood-spattered apartment.

William Nicholas “Nick” Abraham, 69, was seen on video arriving at Terryon Thomas’ apartment about 11 a.m. last Saturday. Hours later, witnesses said, Thomas was seen struggling to load an object wrapped in a blue tarp into the trunk of Abraham’s car.

The next morning, Abraham’s body was found along U.S. 51 near Fluker in Tangipahoa Parish — wearing the same clothes worn when arriving at Thomas’ apartment.

Thomas faces charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Detectives said Thomas attempted to clean up after the killing but that they still found significant amounts of blood throughout the apartment.

The TikTok personality, known as Mr. Prada, was named as a person of interested after being discovered driving a car registered in Abraham's name, and was arrested Tuesday after taking a bus to Dallas. WFAA in Dallas reported that someone who knows Thomas tipped off police.

Detectives obtained a warrant on Wednesday to search Thomas' Baton Rouge residence on Mancuso Lane. Inside, they found evidence that implied a "violent physical altercation," including a large amount of blood.

The full warrant is available here.

Deputies said the relationship between the two men is still under investigation. At the time, there is no evidence to suggest Thomas was one of Abraham's clients.

The arrest affidavit says Abraham’s body was found wrapped in a gray comforter sealed with dark duct tape. His head had been wrapped in a dark towel, and it appeared the victim had suffered blunt force trauma to his head.

At the bloody apartment, detectives said they found several weapons and sharp objects.

A day after Abraham was last seen alive — and after his body had been found — his vehicle’s license plate was picked up on a license plate reader in Denham Springs. Tangipahoa Parish officials, who began the investigation since the body was found in their jurisdiction, released a photo of the person seen driving Abraham’s Lincoln. Tips came in identifying Thomas.