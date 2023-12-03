69°
Tigers to play Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day
BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team will play Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day.
The game will take place at 11 a.m. Jan. 1, 2024 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. LSU (9-3) will meet Wisconsin (7-5) for the first time since 2016. In that matchup, the Badgers beat the Tigers at Lambeau Field, 16-14.
The Tigers are one of nine Southeastern Conference teams to play in a bowl game. Alabama snuck into the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed. The Crimson Tide will play No. 1 Michigan. That game will be played Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. CT in the Rose Bowl.
