Tigers in Texas: How to watch LSU Baseball this week

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Baseball team hit the road this week to play four games in Houston, Texas.

LSU starts the week off Wednesday night at Reckling Park to take on Rice University. That game starts at 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed live on EPSN+.

Then the Tigers head over to Minute Maid Park for the weekend to face three different teams. They will take on No. 14 Texas on Friday at 7:00 p.m., UL-Lafayette on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Texas State on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

The three games at Minute Maid Park will not be on national television, but there are multiple ways to catch the Tigers in action this weekend.

Watch online for free:

All games from the Astro's Foundation Classic will be streamed live without pay on Astros.com, as well as the Astro's X, Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Space City Home Network:

Most games this weekend can be found on Space City Home Network's primary channel with the exception of Saturday's LSU v. UL-Lafayette and Texas v. Texas State games, which will be on the Space City Home Network alternate channel.

Space City Home Network is available on DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Consolidated Communications, btel, Astound, Phonoscope, and I-Net.

MLB Network:

The MLB Network will air Friday's LSU vs Texas game on delay beginning at 11:00 p.m.

LSU's game against UL-Lafayette on Saturday will be aired live on the MLB Network in the Astro's viewing area (Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico).