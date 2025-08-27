75°
Tiger Stripes 2024-25: LSU pulls off a legendary comeback to beat Ole Miss in overtime

3 hours 5 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, August 27 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The countdown to Tiger football season continues, with LSU set to play Clemson on Channel 2 on Saturday.

To commemorate game week, 2une In's John Pastorek takes a look back at the plays that got Tiger fans fired up during the 2024-25 season with the voice of the LSU Fighting Tigers, Chris Blair.

The most exciting game of last season was LSU-Ole Miss, a top 20 matchup that went into overtime. 

Ole Miss led for most of the game, but with 27 seconds left on the clock, Garrett Nussmeier hit Aaron Anderson with a touchdown pass to tie the game before overtime. 

Once in overtime, Nussmeier threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Lacy, bringing the Tigers to a 29-26 victory over the Rebs. Tiger fans then took to the field in celebration, marking a magical end to an October night in Death Valley.

