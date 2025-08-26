Latest Weather Blog
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Aaron Anderson changes the Tigers fate against Sooners with 100-yard return
BATON ROUGE — The 2025 football season is almost here, and for LSU, that means a Week One matchup against another set of Tigers in Clemson on Channel 2 on Saturday.
To commemorate game week, 2une In's John Pastorek takes a look back at the plays that got Tiger fans fired up during the 2024-25 season with the voice of the LSU Fighting Tigers, Chris Blair.
One of last season's most anticipated games was when the Oklahoma Sooners came to Death Valley.
What started as a close game quickly became a blowout with a thrilling kickoff return from Aaronm Andrews that spanned the entire length of the field. Oklahoma was leading the game before the kick in the second quarter, but after the 14-second run, the Tigers took the lead and never let go, beating the Sooners 37-17 when the clock hit 00:00.
Fans can expect more from Anderson this season.
