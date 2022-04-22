Tiger Stadium prepares for Garth Brooks' return to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Garth Brooks will be “Callin’ Baton Rouge” in one week. Thousands of chairs are already stacked outside of Tiger Stadium, and crews are hard at work.

The stadium may look empty tonight, but next Saturday, it will look like an LSU game day as fans flood in for the Garth Brooks concert.

“It’s going to be stupidity at high volume, especially that night,” country music singer Garth Brooks said.

It has been 24 years since the country superstar made his way to the capital city. He expects Tiger Stadium to be as crazy as any Saturday night in Death Valley.

“It’s going to be the same as a sporting event,” Brooks said. “Wear your colors, bring your helmet, you are going to need it. This is going to be crazy.”

Over 100,000 people will pack into the stadium for the concert. Many of them will be visitors to Baton Rouge.

“We checked availability informally with the hotels, and the availability is very tight,” President and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge Paul Arrigo said. “Hotel rates are extremely high.”

He says he’s not sure if there will be a hotel room available in the city by this time next week.

“I don't think that we ever had the demand with the number of visitors that we'll have in town,” Arrigo said.

Brooks knows there will be another demand when the spotlight flips and his band starts playing.

“My job is to get people to forget about "Callin' Baton Rouge" until "Callin' Baton Rouge" comes around,” he said. “Then, just to be in that stadium for those two or three minutes, because that song comes and goes so fast, it's going to be so good.”

The countdown continues until this springtime Saturday night in Death Valley.

Tickets are already sold out, and reserved parking spots are limited. Day-of parking will be available at 4 p.m. next Saturday.