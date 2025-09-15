75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

East Flanacher Road bridge closed until mid-February

10 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, September 15 2025 Sep 15, 2025 September 15, 2025 8:20 AM September 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — The East Flanacher Road bridge will be closed until mid-February, starting Monday.

The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation and Drainage Traffic Engineering Division said the bridge will be closed until Feb. 15, 2026.

The bridge is located 0.9 miles west of Old Scenic Highway.

Alternate routes are via Samuels Road, Mt. Pleasant-Zachary Road and Old Scenic Highway.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days