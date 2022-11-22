54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tickets on sale now for ice skating at the River Center

3 hours 48 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, November 22 2022 Nov 22, 2022 November 22, 2022 6:45 AM November 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Tickets are now available for a winter pastime that the capital area so rarely gets to experience. 

A seasonal favorite, ice skating at the River Center for this winter is taking place from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3. The center's annual Ice Skating on the River will host 75-minute sessions every day through these dates except for Christmas and New Year's Day.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days