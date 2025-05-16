Thursday's Health Report: Why you should consume less ultra-processed foods

BATON ROUGE — Seed oils have received a lot of attention lately, with many people on the internet saying to avoid them altogether.

Before you clear out your kitchen cabinets, there are various factors to consider.

"The bigger picture is looking where these seed oils are found. So, a lot of products, if you're eating ultra-processed foods, that's when you want to pump the brakes. You want to eat less of those foods, so we don't want to target exactly the oil itself. But look at the food as a whole," registered dietitian Teresa Eury said.

Ultra-processed foods like chips and other prepackaged snacks often contain seed oils. Fried foods are usually prepared with this type of oil as well.

These processed foods typically have many added ingredients. It is not the seed oils that are necessarily making these foods unhealthy.

When it comes to cooking at home, experts say it is okay to use seed oils for sautéing veggies or creating another healthy meal.

No matter what cooking oil you choose to use, moderation is key.

"It is a balance. You don't need to go on an oil cleanse and start tossing everything out in your pantry. Just try to incorporate healthy choices throughout your diet, and having small amounts is not a big deal," Eury said.

In general, experts recommend cutting back on anything that is ultra-processed in favor of more whole foods.