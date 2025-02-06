Thursday's Health Report: Weight loss can bring more changes than just a decrease in pounds

BATON ROUGE — Losing large amounts of weight can make us healthier and even happier. But some believe it can also lead to other changes.

"In general, anytime, somebody undergoes a significant change in their life, it will impact their relationship,” psychologist Leslie Heinberg said.

Heinberg says that impact can be positive or negative.

Since GLP-1 obesity drugs are new, it's unclear how weight loss due to the medicine may affect relationships.

But there are studies into the toll weight loss surgery can take.

"Although most relationships remain intact, there is a significantly increased likelihood to get married in the 5 years after weight loss surgery, as well as an increased likelihood to become separated or divorced after bariatric procedures,” Heinberg said.

Heinberg says negative impacts can happen when a partner isn't 100 percent on board with diet changes or shifts in physical activity.

There may also be a change in sexual desire, which can put a strain on a relationship. To avoid problems with a partner. She says to find new healthy ways to connect keep the lines of communication open and let them know how to support you.

"Most relationships, weather the storm and find new ways to come together,” Heinberg said.