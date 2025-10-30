Thursday's Health Report: Tips for staying safe this Halloween

BATON ROUGE — Trick-or-treating comes once a year, and it can be easy to forget some important precautions.

There are plenty of ways to keep your kids safe as they go out to collect candy.

"I would definitely recommend that parents stress the normal safety rules that they use when their kids are out playing. You know, right before you go out, just remind them, no running across the street, looking both ways for traffic, you know, being aware of what you're doing, paying attention to your surroundings," Pediatrician Dr. Gina Robinson said.

Experts also recommend making sure your child's costume fits well. If it is too long, they could easily trip and fall. It is the most common way kids get hurt on Halloween.

Some kind of reflective tape on the costume is also recommended so they're more visible at night.

A flashlight or a glow stick can also help. Parents are also encouraged to check each piece of candy before a child is allowed to eat any.

"I would also have them set a limit to how much candy they'll be allowed to have that first night, so we don't just go crazy. And also, a rule about what happens to the candy after that first night, where it gets put in the house, what are the rules about how much candy you can have?" Dr. Robinson said.

Younger children may enjoy a trunk or treat event more than doing a lot of walking and approaching strange houses. Experts say it can be less intimidating and easier to navigate.