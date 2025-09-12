Thursday's Health Report: The long-term health effects of 9/11

BATON ROUGE — Despite the decades that have passed since the terror attacks of 9/11, first responders and survivors are still being impacted.

Hundreds of thousands were exposed to toxins that day and after.

It's a day of remembrance, but for some who lived through 9/11, there are physical reminders every day.

"It started with the breathing and inhalers and stuff like that, and it just progressed over the years," first responder William Giammarino said.

The CDC says an estimated 400,000 people were exposed to toxins in the days and even months after the attacks. Exposure to these hazards has been linked to short and long-term health conditions including mental and behavioral health conditions, like PTSD, depression, substance abuse, aerodigestive disorders like asthma and sleep apnea, but the most reported health condition is many types of cancer, including non-melanoma skin cancer, prostate cancer and breast cancer.

"Over 50,000 cancers have been linked to exposures at Ground Zero, an increase of 143% over the past five years," director of Northwell Health’s World Trade Center Health Program Dr. Jaqueline Moline said.

The World Trade Center Health Program helps provide medical monitoring and treatment for conditions certified as being linked to exposures from the 9/11 attacks giving no-cost health care for those eligible.