Thursday's Health Report: Seven hours of sleep allows your body to recover, prepare for a new day

BATON ROUGE — Getting a good night's sleep can give you the energy to jump-start your day and your health.

"Sleeping is very important to try to prevent other chronic conditions in the future, such as diabetes, heart attacks and strokes," Mayo Clinic's Juan Cardenas Rosales said.

When it comes to how many hours a night, Rosales says keep the number seven in mind.

"It's usually recommended for you to sleep at least seven hours per night in order for you to allow your body to recover to be ready for the following day," Rosales said.

He offers practical steps to help you get better rest.

"Try to sleep at the same time. Try to get a schedule in which you're going to sleep at the same time and you're waking up also at the same time," Rosales added.

Other tips include staying physically active but not right before bed — and shutting down your digital screens at least an hour before shut-eye.

"You just want to set up the environment in which is easier for your body to fall asleep," Rosales said.