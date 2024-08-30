Thursday's Health Report: An allergist's guide to fall allergies

BATON ROUGE — Fall allergy season is coming and it is not too soon to get prepared.

Many people will be dealing with the typical symptoms if they are not ready.

"Labor Day is about the time when fall allergy starts, so when kids start going back to school – that's when you'll start to notice more of those allergy symptoms of itchy eyes, stuffy nose, drippy nose, lots of sneezing,” allergist Sandra Hong said.

Prevention begins with keeping allergens out of your home. You can do this by shutting your windows and remembering to take a shower after going outdoors.

When it comes to medication, nasal steroids are a good go-to option for relief, as well as antihistamines for symptoms like itchiness and sneezing.

If fall allergies are persistent, it might be time to see an allergist.

"Allergies can make people feel really miserable. It can really decrease people's quality of life. Kind of knowing what you're allergic to can be really helpful for us so that you can actually prevent those symptoms from happening,” Hong said.

Once a doctor identifies what you are allergic to, treatment options can expand including allergy shots.