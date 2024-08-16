Thursday's Health Report: A diet of fruits, veggies can help keep you hydrated during hot days

BATON ROUGE — The extreme heat can be rough, which is why it is important to drink lots of water.

But water isn't the only way to hydrate. Fruits and vegetables can be another good source of fluids.

"Good fruits to hydrate on a hot day would include cherries, strawberries, watermelon, cucumber, celery even. One of the best things to do would be to maybe make a smoothie of some sort because not only is it cool, but you can also incorporate a lot of those hydrating fruits into the smoothie to help,” Jaclyn Railsback, an internal medicine doctor, said.

Experts say you want to pick fruits and vegetables that have a high water content. Some other examples include apples, oranges, cantaloupe, grapefruit, peaches, lettuce, broccoli, spinach and zucchini.

While these foods can help with hydration, they shouldn't replace water altogether. You want to drink water regularly throughout the day.

And if you're planning to spend time outside, it is recommended that you skip any drinks that have caffeine in them, like coffee, tea or energy drinks. The same goes for alcohol.

"If we go out on boats, or go to the beach and have a good time or at a pool, you know, alcohol a lot of times is available and that can certainly deplete the body of those necessary electrolytes and fluid and cause, you know, easier effects to heat exhaustion outside in the sun,” Railsback said.

Heat exhaustion occurs when your body overheats and can't cool itself down. If left untreated, it could lead to a heat stroke, which can be deadly.