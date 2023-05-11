Thursday PM Forecast: weather pattern starting to transition

Friday will serve as a transitional period into slightly less active weather. After hitting 90 degrees for the first time on Thursday, many more hot and humid afternoons are expected over the next several days.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A cluster of showers and thunderstorms will wrap up from west to east through the evening hours. Any of the storms could contain gusty wind, hail, downpours and frequent lightning. Beyond midnight, rain will have ended followed by mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the low 70s. Friday will be partly sunny, warm and humid. Afternoon high temperatures will surge toward the low 90s before isolated showers and thunderstorms pop in the afternoon. They will start to fizzle by dusk.

Up Next: Into the weekend, the atmosphere should stabilize even more and showers and thunderstorms will be much less numerous around the forecast area. Both Saturday and Sunday, pop-up storm coverage should be spotty with the best chances occurring along and west of the Mississippi River. It will be steamy with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Not much noticeable change is expected next week. A very weak front will drift into the area and perhaps make the pattern slightly more unsettled again. Thermometers will drift back by 2-4 degrees, a little closer to average toward the end of next week.

LSU Baseball: The weather pattern may start to turn just in time for the upcoming three game baseball series for LSU against Mississippi State. While isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility, far fewer locations will see rain Friday through Saturday than earlier in the workweek. Friday night looks to have the highest chance for a leftover shower or storm at 30%. Still, it would not last long enough to cancel the game. All three games will be humid at Alex Box Stadium. Friday and Saturday evening temperatures will be falling out of the 80s into the 70s. Sunday afternoon could touch 90 degrees.

--Josh

