LSU law students given opportunity to argue in front of military court

BATON ROUGE — LSU law students had the chance to argue before a U.S. Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday morning.

The two students submitted briefs to the court and participated in a real hearing at the LSU Law School.

Organizers called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for aspiring lawyers.

"Having the opportunity to advocate for a position is an amazing experience, especially getting to speak in front of such a distinguished panel, it truly is a dream for some," law student Madison Keyer said.

Students were given the opportunity to ask questions after court.