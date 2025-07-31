Thursday PM Forecast: weak front approaches this weekend

Temperatures held in check on Thursday, and in staying in the low 90s, there was not much heat energy available for as many showers and thunderstorms to form. The forecast remains challenging into the first weekend of August due to the arrival of a weak front, which is very uncommon for the time of year.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Some spotty showers and thunderstorms may persist into the evening, but will diminish with the loss of daytime warming. Lows will settle in the mid-70s. While lower highs than expected and a less-than-favorable atmosphere harmed showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, that should not be a problem on Friday. Expect greater coverage in rain as a weak front inches closer to the region from the north. That boundary should help give showers and thunderstorms the kick they were lacking on Thursday. Still, before the rain arrives, it will get downright steamy with heat index values briefly reaching above 108°.

Up Next: Rain coverage will stay elevated into Saturday as that same front slows down and stalls nearby. Any thunderstorms could produce downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty wind. Outside of thunderstorms, some sun will be available, and highs will hover in the low 90s. Dry air associated with that boundary will filter into the atmosphere on Sunday, and that will offer a slight break, with mostly sunny skies and little more than a spotty shower or thunderstorm. No other substantial changes are expected due to the front, and it will remain hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

Heading into early next week, enough moisture will return for average conditions in early August. Expect lows in the mid-70s, highs in the low 90s, high humidity, and the daily chance of a passing storm—especially in the afternoon.

As a reminder, it is a good day to keep outdoor plans flexible during the warm season—have a backup plan in case storms roll through. If you hear thunder, head indoors as soon as possible.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected during the next 7 days.

– Josh

