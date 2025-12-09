Kenner store manager locks Border Patrol agents out of store; lawyer says it was within his rights to do so

KENNER — A Kenner convenience store manager locked a group of Border Patrol agents out as they approached the store over the weekend during an ongoing immigration crackdown in the New Orleans area, WWL reports.

"You want some chicken? You ain’t getting it here, bro," assistant manager Wayne Davis can be heard taunting the agents through the door.

WWL reported that two unmarked SUVs sped into the parking lot and stopped in front of the store while Davis was helping a customer. Agents then came out wearing Border Patrol vests.

WWL added that Border Patrol is leading the current enforcement operation, Catahoula Crunch, and is a distinct agency from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Davis locked the door from behind the counter as the agents approached. He then began filming on his cell phone and can be seen raising his middle finger to the agents, WWL noted.

“Go somewhere else,” he can be heard saying through the door.

The New Orleans TV station reported that one of the people outside the door turned away as Davis approached with his phone up. It appeared to be Gregory Bovino, commander of Border Patrol, who has been in the New Orleans area as part of the operation.

“Dang, you don’t want to show your face now? I know you can hear me,” Davis can be heard in the video saying to the masked agents.

According to WWL, a new state law makes it a crime to interfere with federal immigration enforcement activity. However, immigration attorney Michael Gahagan told the station it would not apply in this scenario, as businesses generally have the right to keep people off their premises.

He said agents can only force their way onto private property with a specific type of warrant.

Davis told WWL Louisiana he has been researching what rights businesses have during immigration enforcement operations in case agents were to show up at his store.

“I'm not going to let them do what they think they can do,” he said, “because they can't.”

About a minute into the video, the agents are seen getting into their SUVs and driving away.