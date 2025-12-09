Mother gives her side of story after 15-year-old son shot in arm; police disagree

GONZALES — A teenager was shot in his own home Friday night, a window was broken, and it seemed an intruder had gotten inside.

Home alone last week, two teenage brothers were struck with fear and hid in their closets when they heard what sounded like an intruder entering their home.

"My baby is so traumatized by this," the boy's mother, who asked not to be identified, said.

The mother says the intruder found one of her sons in a bedroom closet and fired a gun.

With that in mind, WBRZ asked the Gonzales Police Department about the status of their investigation.

Captain Steven Nethken explained the evidence police have collected.

"We've collected different versions of DNA and biological samples from within the home, but at this particular time, we cannot tell you who it belongs to," Nethken said.

Inside the home, broken glass was strewn next to a window, blood was smeared on a closet door handle, and shoe prints were imprinted on chairs next to the broken window.

"The original allegations of a burglary or an attempted homicide, these allegations just aren't panning out, relative to actual evidence," Nethken said.

But Nethken and the mother in this case don't see eye to eye. The mother says she believes what her sons told her happened.

"My children are not troubled children. I don't have problems with my children whatsoever," the mother said.

The mother said that while the 14-year-old visitor—or intruder—had been to their home before, the group of teens hadn't talked in months.

"It's been a long time since I've seen him," she said.

As of Tuesday, a 14-year-old was charged, not for the shooting, but for having the gun that wounded the other child.