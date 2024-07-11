Thursday PM Forecast: typical summer pattern begins transition on Friday

Friday will mark the transition from a typical summertime pattern to slightly hotter and drier than average. Over the weekend, feels-like temperatures over 105 degrees (or higher) could bring on the need for heat alerts.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lingering showers and thunderstorms will decay across inland areas after nightfall. Low temperatures will bottom in the mid 70s with light winds. A weak boundary responsible for the briefly drier atmosphere north of I-12 will slowly erode on Friday. After achieving highs in the mid 90s by early afternoon, the second half of the day will feature isolated showers and thunderstorms to the tune of 40 percent rain coverage.

Up Next: Over the weekend, heat will become the dominant story with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Once again, heat alerts may be needed for the area as humidity will help feels-like temperatures into the 105 – 110 degrees range. Only spotty to isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms should be expected, but more locations will stay dry rather than get wet either day. This pattern will be stubborn into at least early next week. A few record highs and warm lows could be challenged.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles off the southeastern U.S. coast continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system has not become any better organized today, and environmental conditions do not appear favorable for development before it moves inland over the southeastern U.S. by this weekend. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will be possible for portions of the Carolina coast late this week into the weekend.

