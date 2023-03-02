Thursday PM Forecast: overnight showers, storms and gusty wind

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area from 9pm Thursday to 12pm Friday. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A cold front will approach from the west overnight. A line of rain and thunderstorms is anticipated between 3am and 7am. The best ingredients for severe weather will stay north and west of the Capital Area, but there will remain a chance for a gusty thunderstorm or two. With the low end chance for a warning to be issued, make sure you have the free WBRZ WX App or a NOAA Weather Radio activated overnight.

Just behind the front, low temperatures will bottom out around 65 degrees near dawn. It will be very windy just before and after the front. Winds will shift from south to west at 20-30mph with occasional gusts over 40mph. A lot of sunshine is expected as drier air arrives behind the boundary. The afternoon high temperatures will reach for 75 degrees with gradually decreasing winds into the evening.

Up Next: Saturday and Sunday expect lows in the low 50s and highs in the upper 70s. On Monday, a warm front will lift through the area with a sharp return in low level moisture. This combination could produce a stray shower, but rain is not a major factor in the forecast through the middle of next week. On the other side of that warm front, thermometers will climb again with highs and lows in the mid 60s and mid 80s, respectively. Another cold front may offer a dip in temperatures toward the end of next week.

