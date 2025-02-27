Thursday PM Forecast: No weekend issues, next impact arrives closer to Mardi Gras

With a weak cold front now moving away, skies will clear out with no major impacts expected through the weekend. That changes next week, as a storm system approaches the Capital Area closer to Mardi Gras.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A partly cloudy evening sky will clear out in the overnight hours as a weak cold front pulls away from the Capital Area. Fog will not be an issue as dry air pours into the region. Sunglasses and jackets will be needed on Friday morning. Expect a morning low in the low to mid-40s. There will be lots of sunshine on Friday, with only a few high clouds mixing in at times. Temperatures will warm up nicely, topping out in the mid-70s.

The Weekend: Through the weekend, the weather will cooperate for all outdoor events. Crisp mornings will be followed by warm afternoons, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s. Another weak cool front late Saturday will make Sunday the coolest of the two days, but not by much. The weekend forecast remains dry – a big plus for Mardi Gras parades.

Next Impact, Next Week: The next weather system will start affecting the area closer to Mardi Gras. A warm front passage on Monday will result in increasing clouds, spotty showers, and warming temperatures. That will continue into Mardi Gras. Eventually, a more numerous batch of rain and storms will move through the region. The timing of that round is coming into better focus, likely occurring late Tuesday. This could work for the benefit of daytime parades, but this is not set in stone just yet. Some associated storms could be strong. While still too early to pin down details regarding severe weather, the biggest issues appear to reside north of the Capital Area.

Outside of rain, wind looks like an issue on Fat Tuesday. That in and of itself could be inconvenient for high-profile vehicles and parade floats. More details will become clear as forecasts are refined over the coming days. Outdoor plans for Mardi Gras, and even Ash Wednesday should stay in touch with the forecast.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

