Thursday PM Forecast - krewes, weak cold front ready to roll this weekend

A chill has returned to the Capital City, but it will be short-lived, overall. New to the Storm Station Forecast, despite a general warming trend, a weak cold front is now poised to disrupt that this weekend.

Friday: warming, sunny

Weekend: mild, dry

Next Week: 70s, generally quiet

Tonight & Tomorrow: No doubt, a chilly night is ahead, though not as cold as last night. With clear skies and light winds, low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s. A jacket will come in handy through the first few hours of Friday. Sunshine will dominate skies on Friday, and high temperatures will respond by warming into the upper 60s and even low 70s for some.

Mardi Gras parades will be in great shape this weekend. Conditions will certainly be dry, and winds will be light. Friday and Saturday night will be falling out of the 60s and into the 50s—cool enough that you’ll want to have a layer to add. Even Saturday afternoon now looks a few degrees cooler than it did earlier in the week, and so long sleeves might be more comfortable than short sleeves. Sunday afternoon will be about 5 degrees warmer.

Up Next: Very cold air across the northern United States will help to shove a cold front through the Capital Area on Saturday. While no precipitation is expected, the front will stall the warming trend, if not knock thermometers down a few degrees for about 24 hours.

Looking ahead to next week, the warming will resume as highs shoot for the mid 70s. A quick-moving weather system could bring a passing shower on Tuesday or Wednesday, but this will not cause any significant inconveniences. However, as we move closer to Mardi Gras weekend, we will need to monitor a storm system that could have a bit more of an impact. It is far too early for details, just a timeframe to watch for more active or changing weather—especially with many of us making outdoor plans.

– Josh

