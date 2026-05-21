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One person in critical condition after fire at Jefferson Highway apartment complex
ST. GEORGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a fire at the Arts Apartments at Jefferson Heights, emergency officials confirmed to WBRZ.
The fire was called in around 1:47 p.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
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The victim was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, fire officials told WBRZ. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
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