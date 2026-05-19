Tuesday PM Forecast: watching potential for overnight storms, more substantial round Wednesday

A stormy pattern is afoot. Daily commutes and afternoon activities could face delays. If you are planning events outdoors for Memorial Day Weekend, such as pool parties or cookouts, you will absolutely want to arrange a covered or indoor alternative. The atmosphere will be holding a lot of moisture through early next week. Like a saturated sponge, any thunderstorms will squeeze out this moisture in the form of heavy rain.

Surge of T-Storms: busy afternoons Wednesday through Friday

Memorial Day Weekend: no washouts but plenty of reason for indoor backup plans

Lurking Flood Threat: if heavy rain hits the same neighborhood multiple days in a row

Tonight & Tomorrow: The Storm Station will be keeping an eye on a cluster of showers and thunderstorms far northwest of the Capital Area into tonight. If the system can hold together, some gusty winds and downpours will be possible overnight. Otherwise, expect a warm, sticky night with lows dropping into the low 70s. Tomorrow, showers and thunderstorms will ramp up as a weak upper-level disturbance passes closer to the region to trigger more substantial activity. 80% of the 13 Parish, 2 County Forecast Area will get measurable rain. Due to thickening clouds and earlier arrival of showers, highs will top out in the mid 80s.





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Up Next: To end the workweek, numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue. Of the two days, Friday may be slightly more active due to another weak upper-level disturbance moving over the region. However, for both days, steering winds will be weak, and so popping showers and thunderstorms will be slow and erratic. Any of them could dump a lot of rain over a short time to cause some nuisance flooding, especially for Baton Rouge and locations north and west.

The stormy weather pattern will stick around for Memorial Day Weekend. Daily rain coverage will be at 70% or higher on Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day Monday. Afternoon highs will consistently hover in the mid-80s, while nighttime lows stay muggy in the low 70s. If you have outdoor holiday plans, do not cancel them just yet, but definitely have an indoor option nearby for when lightning is around.

Over the next seven days, about 3-6 inches of rain is anticipated. Spaced out over that time, these amounts wouldn’t create major problems, but any areas that see such amounts in a few days or even a few hours would cause flooding.

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– Josh

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