Thursday PM Forecast: FREEZE WARNING in effect for Friday morning

A Freeze Warning is in place across the region into Friday morning. For that matter, we have a few more cold nights/days ahead. That said, we begin to warm up as we near 2024. We’ll also have to monitor a few rain chances.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for the capital region from Midnight through 10 a.m. Friday. Just about everyone has the potential to hit or drop below 32° on Friday morning. We’re forecasting a low near 31° in Baton Rouge. Factor in a slight NW breeze, and we could see wind chills dip into the 20s at times. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Also, consider bringing your pets indoors or provide adequate shelter from the cold. Be sure those that have insufficient heating know of warming shelters.

We won’t get much relief from the cold on Friday afternoon as highs will only climb into the middle-50s. Sunny skies will remain along with a westerly breeze at 5-15 mph.

Up Next: We will likely see morning lows in the 30s through Sunday. However, afternoon highs will steadily rise through the final days of 2023. By Sunday afternoon, we could see highs near 70°. While the forecast remains dry around midnight as we welcome 2024, we still expect a wave of showers to approach early Monday. This will be a fast-moving round of isolated showers, so we shouldn’t see too much rain out of it. The rest of New Year’s Day looks dry with partly sunny skies. We’re not necessarily done with rain after that. We are eyeballing another disturbance which could bring showers to the region on Wednesday.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

