Thursday court appearances canceled for Dennis and Cynthia Perkins in child sex crimes case

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Cynthia and Dennis Perkins, a former Livingston Parish teacher and a former Sheriff's deputy who face accusations of collaborating in the sexual abuse of multiple victims, will not appear in court Thursday after a last-minute cancellation.

The Livingston Parish Clerk of Court confirmed the recently divorced couple's pretrial hearings, previously set to begin at 1 p.m., were canceled. Officials said all parties involved agreed to remove the hearings from Thursday's docket.

Dennis and Cynthia Perkins have been behind bars since their November 2019 arrests.

The attorney general charged the couple with a combined total of 150 counts of sex crimes, including allegations that they sexually abused two adults, multiple children, and that Dennis Perkins violated a dog.

Melanie Curtin, an accomplice of Dennis Perkins who once worked alongside him at the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, was convicted of aggravated rape and video voyeurism last week. Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24.

Though Curtin was found guilty of cooperating with Dennis Perkins during the rape of a woman, she was not associated with the child molestation charges tied to Dennis and Cynthia Perkins.

The pair will be tried separately, with Cynthia's trial scheduled to take place Feb. 14 and Dennis's trial slated for May 19.