Thursday AM Forecast: Typical summertime pattern to dominate through end of June

A typical Gulf Coast summertime pattern returns Thursday and will dominate through the next week. Expect hot and hazy days with afternoon rounds of thunderstorms.

Today & Tonight: Thursday will be another partly sunny day with temperatures quickly rising from the mid-70s to the 90s this afternoon. Moisture returning to the atmosphere will help spark scattered storms later today, with about 50% of the area expected to see rain. Storms will fade after sunset, leaving partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-70s by Friday morning.

Up Next: The same warm and muggy weather pattern will stick around through the weekend and into next week. Daily rain chances will shift slightly depending on how much moisture is in the air, but most days will bring at least a few isolated afternoon storms. Highs will climb into the 90s, though some areas may briefly cool off thanks to storm-related rainfall. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, stay weather-aware—quick downpours, gusty winds, and lightning are possible. That said, no day looks to be a total washout.

The Tropics: No development is expected in the next seven days across the North Atlantic, Gulf, and Caribbean.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.