Thursday AM Forecast: temperatures much more seasonable the next several days

Dry and cooler air moves into the region Thursday behind a weak cold front. Conditions will remain sunny and comfortable into the weekend.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nineteen has been designated in the Caribbean Sea. For the latest track and forecast, CLICK HERE, or scroll to the tropics section to read more.

Today & Tonight: After cold front passage, expect a lot more sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the middle 70's under sunny skies. There will also be no humidity to contend with. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph. Conditions start to get chilly in the overnight hours with lows in the upper 40's. Jackets will be a must in the morning.

Up Next: Conditions will remain the same to end the workweek. Winds will begin to turn over the weekend, bringing in air from over the Gulf of Mexico. This will begin to increase highs and lows, and eventually cloud cover on Sunday. Clouds will increase even more on Monday, along with the return of rain chances. This will all be in advance of a strong cold front passage next week. The cold front is expected to arrive on Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. On the other side of the front, temperatures will tumble to the lowest levels so far this fall season. By the end of next week, we could be feeling highs in the 60s and lows in the low 40s.

Football Forecast: If heading out to Gainesville this weekend, expect some very nice conditions. There will be completely sunny skies, with a kickoff temperature in the mid 70's. Based on the LSU Kickoff Weather Index, LSU wins 63% of games based off of these kickoff conditions. For southern, conditions will be great as well. There will be lots of sunshine with a kickoff temperature in the mid to upper 70's.

The Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone (P.T.C.) Nineteen in the western Caribbean Sea. As P.T.C. Nineteen meanders over the western Caribbean Sea the next several days, further development is likely and this system will then be named Tropical Storm Sara. Future Sara will begin to move slowly, generally northwestward, early next week. Anybody who has interests in the western Caribbean Sea should monitor the progress. This system poses no threat to Louisiana at this time.

– Emma Kate Cowan

