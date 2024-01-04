Thursday AM Forecast: Sunny today, More rain tomorrow

Thursday will be dry and cool with plenty of sunshine ahead of wet Friday. Weekend plans can be made outside as dry conditions take over ahead of Monday's storm system that could hold a severe threat.

Today & Tonight: Skies cleared overnight allowing temperatures to cool off significantly, nearing the freezing mark for many this morning. After a cold start, expect a cool afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s. Thursday will be quiet ahead of more rain Friday. However, overnight and into the morning hours of Friday SE Louisiana remains dry and temperatures tomorrow morning will near 39°.

Up Next: The next rainmaker continues to show a faster timeline. Rain is tracking to arrive into the Storm Station viewing area by early afternoon, with widespread showers expected through the remaining daytime hours. By sunset, rain becomes more isolated to spotty and stays that way through the evening. Winds get fairly breezy with sustained speeds of 15-25mph and a rumble of thunder or two could be heard with this system. Rainfall amounts are estimated between 1-2" by late Friday.

The weekend forecast is shaping up to be very comfortable, especially for early January. Saturday and Sunday contain a mix of sun and clouds with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon temperatures reading in the low-mid 60s. Winds also calm over the weekend.

The weather flips by the beginning of your next workweek as a strong storm system moves across the country. In southern Louisiana, showers will be possible as early as dawn and until a cold front and associated line of rain and thunderstorms sweeps through overnight into Tuesday. On Monday there will be at least an opportunity for severe weather. This system also brings back breezy conditions with gusts expected above 30 mph. Cool air quickly filters in behind the system for the following days.

