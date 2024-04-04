Thursday AM Forecast: Sunny and warm afternoons continue, Unsettled pattern arrives next week

Warm and dry conditions continue through the weekend with changes arriving next week.

Today & Tonight: Morning low's across the state range from the low 40's to mid 50's with clear skies and calm winds. By this afternoon, the winds will pick up and mixed with very low humidity levels, it is advised to avoid burning or burn with extreme caution today as fires could spread very quickly. Sunny, clear skies will dominate all day and afternoon temperatures will return to the mid to upper 70's. Winds will become lighter overnight as temperatures become chilly once again, near 48° early Friday in Baton Rouge.

Up Next: The trend of sunny and warm days continues into the weekend with clouds arriving on Sunday. Beginning Friday afternoon, temperatures will reach into the low 80's each day through at least the middle of next week.

Also next week, a bit of an unsettled pattern takes over beginning Monday. Unfortunately for those hoping to see the solar eclipse Monday afternoon, sky conditions continue to point towards being mainly cloudy, but a few slim breaks in overcast skies could be possible. Spotty showers could also accompany your eclipse viewing parties, but a better coverage of showers and storms arrives on Wednesday.

– Emma Kate Cowan

