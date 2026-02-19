Southdowns Pre-K Center unveils new inclusive playground

BATON ROUGE - Southdown Pre-K Center's new, fully inclusive playground opened Thursday morning, becoming the first school in the area to open a playground designed to serve children of all abilities.

School leaders said the project was created to ensure every student can participate in recess without physical or social barriers. Unlike traditional playgrounds that often include stairs and mulch, the new space features wide ramps, smooth ground coverings and ground-level play components.

The design allows children who use mobility devices to navigate the playground alongside their classmates.

Principal Shalika Scott said the goal was to create a space where inclusion begins at an early age.

“When we say fully inclusive, we mean every child has the opportunity to play,” she said.

LSU engineering and architectural design students helped create and design the layout of the new playground. Scott said she hopes the new playground serves as a model for other schools looking to prioritize accessibility and inclusion.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 9 a.m. on Thursday.