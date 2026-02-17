Tuesday AM Forecast: Let the good times roll, weather cooperates for Mardi Gras

You will have no weather worries if celebrating Mardi Gras today! Rain is not an issue, and temperatures will warm into the 70s.

Mardi Gras Day: For the morning hours, expect cool temperatures in the 50s and patchy areas of fog. If traveling to any parades early in the day, watch for pockets of reduced visibility and slow down if encountered. Just like yesterday, clouds will be around for the first half of the day. In the afternoon and evening, expect sunshine to emerge with highs in the mid-70s. Rain won’t be an issue.

Mardi Gras Parades: The weather will cooperate nicely for any parades, so let the good times roll!!

Up Next: After the Mardi Gras festivities wrap up, temperatures will slowly trend upward. Highs are expected to reach the low 80s by Ash Wednesday, then edge toward the mid-80s Thursday and Friday. Nighttime temperatures will follow suit, climbing out of the 50s and settling into the 60s as the week winds down. The warmer setup could spark areas of morning fog on several days. Expect mostly cloudy starts, with brighter breaks of sunshine developing later in the afternoon. A few spotty showers may pop up toward the end of the week as a front creeps closer.

That front should move through sometime over the weekend, though the exact timing is still uncertain. When it does pass, it may trigger another round of rain and even a couple of thunderstorms before ushering in a noticeable cooldown. Early next week could feel much chillier, with morning lows dipping into the 40s and possibly the 30s. If you’ve already put plants back outside, it’ll be worth keeping a close eye on the forecast.

— Balin

