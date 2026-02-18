77°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest FedEx driver for allegedly stealing $62,000 worth of packages
BATON ROUGE — A FedEx delivery driver was arrested by East Baton Rouge deputies for allegedly stealing approximately $62,000 worth of packages.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it was notified of a theft after a FedEx package that was supposed to be delivered on Feb. 11 never came.
Through an investigation, deputies identified delivery driver Tyran Jackson, 27, as a suspect. They found a storage unit along Perkins Road with approximately $62,000 worth of stolen FedEx deliveries.
Images from EBRSO show nicotine products, graded sports cards, candy and Nike shoes among the stolen items.
Trending News
Jackson was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on theft charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
High school playoff soccer quarterfinal games
-
LSU to wear jersey patch sponsored by Australian oil and gas company...
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...