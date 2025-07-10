Thursday AM Forecast: Numerous storms to end workweek, Temps set to climb this weekend

Storms will be more active to wrap up the workweek, especially Thursday and Friday afternoons. The weekend brings hotter, drier weather with only isolated pop-up storm chances.

Thursday & Friday: Plenty of tropical moisture and an upper-level disturbance will boost storm chances to end the week. Spotty showers could start by mid-morning Thursday, with more widespread storms by the afternoon. On Friday, scattered storms return in the afternoon and early evening. Both days will start sunny and warm near 90°, before cooling off behind rain. Tonight, expect a few clouds and stray showers with lows in the mid-70s.

Weekend: A classic mid-July weekend is ahead. Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid, with highs near 94° and heat index values in the triple digits under partly cloudy skies. While storm coverage will be lower than during the week, a few isolated storms could still pop up each afternoon. Mornings will stay warm and mostly sunny, with lows in the mid-70s.

Next Week: Temperatures will climb and rain chances will drop early next week as high pressure settles over the Capital Region. Heat alerts may be issued, so it’s important to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected during the next 7 days in the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic basin.

— Emma Kate C.

