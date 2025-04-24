Thursday AM Forecast: Moving from a stormy pattern to a sweaty one this weekend

Passing showers and thunderstorms continue to end the workweek. This weekend brings drier conditions and much warmer temperatures.

Today & Tonight: Early morning showers and thunderstorms in the Capital Area may make for a messy Thursday morning commute. The rain will continue through the morning hours before tapering off around lunchtime. A few spotty showers may be able to pop off this afternoon, although most of the energy needed for storm development will have been used up during this morning's round of storms. Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and muggy with temperatures in the upper-70s to mid-80s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper-60s, with a few areas of patchy fog that may impact your Friday morning conditions.

Friday: Overall, Friday will be warm and muggy under a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs nearing 86° in the Capital City. While broad coverage of afternoon storms is not expected, isolated showers and storms may develop and impact outdoor plans going into Friday evening. Those with Friday plans, like heading to cheer on the Tigers at Alex Box Stadium, should closely monitor the forecast.

This Weekend: Storm chances are finally put to a halt over the weekend as an upper-level ridge builds over the southeastern U.S.. With drier conditions and increasing sunshine, temperatures will begin to climb. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Saturday and closer to 90 degrees on Sunday. The humidity will add a summertime "sticky" feel to the air.

Up Next: The final days of April will stay very warm and muggy. High temperatures near 90 degrees are also forecast for next Monday and Tuesday. Be sure to stay hydrated as your body adjusts to the warmer, steamier conditions.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, and Reserve, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City until further notice.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. A crest of 59 feet is expected around April 30. At this level, the east bank levee will be topped, and the prison farmland between the two levees will be inundated. Angola Landing will be under water, closing the ferry there. All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will remain inundated with recreational camps and river bottom farmland under water. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 12.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. Major flood stage will be reached on Thursday, cresting at 41.5 feet on May 1. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 9.

• At Donaldsonville, the flood stage is at 27 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. A crest of 30.2 feet is expected around May 1—right at moderate flood stage. Around these levels, navigation becomes difficult for smaller river craft. Safety precautions for river traffic are urged. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 10.

• At Reserve, flood stage is at 22 feet. Minor flooding is forecast to begin Thursday. A crest of 23 feet is expected around May 1. Around these levels, slow-bell procedures will be enacted for river transportation. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 7.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet may be reached on Saturday. Moderate flooding with a crest of 7 feet is forecast on Friday, May 2. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the riverside of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the riverside of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

– Emma Kate C.

