Thursday AM Forecast: Mostly sunny skies and chilly mornings to close out the week

By: Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo

A little cooler on the backside of Wednesday storms, but sunshine is on the way!

Today & Tonight: After Wednesday’s storms, your Thursday will be easy going. Temperatures are a bit chilly this morning, in the 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will climb into the mid-70s this afternoon. The winds are much calmer, but they are still coming from the north and northwest. That means there will be a chilly breeze for the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

Up Next: Friday morning will be in the upper 40s. Layer up! Afternoon conditions will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s. On Saturday, a round of showers and storms will roll through in the first half of the day. The most active time for rain will be between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Expect showers to be on and off during that time. The chance that you see a shower increases as you get closer to the coast. About half of the viewing area will see rain. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s and any showers will be long gone by dinner time on Saturday. The second half of the weekend is looking clear and comfortable with temperatures in the low 80s. The next rainmaker comes in on Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.  

Weekend plans? Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

