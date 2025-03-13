Thursday AM Forecast: Moderate Risk for severe weather Saturday, No major cool down in sight

A quiet end to the workweek will quickly become active as a strong storm system rolls through the Capital Area on Saturday. An uncommon, Moderate (4/5), risk for severe weather has been highlighted for much of southeast Louisiana ahead of the storms.

Today & Tonight: The warming trend continues today as afternoon highs climb near 85° in Baton Rouge. While a few clouds may be around early, mostly sunny conditions will dominate Thursday. Winds will be steady, out of the SSW, around 10-15 mph. Clouds will increase overnight and halt Friday morning lows to the low-60s. A few low clouds could limit areas of visibility during Friday morning's commute.

Up Next: On Friday, clouds will increase and spotty to isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop. Overall, rain coverage will be on the lower side, but it is advised to keep raingear handy if heading to any outdoor events such as Alex Box stadium Friday evening to cheer on the Tigers. Temperatures will be in the 80s again Friday afternoon and remain mild in the 70s and 60s overnight.

Saturday: Early Saturday morning, a strong storm system will approach the Capital Area from the northwest. This will bring more widespread rain and thunderstorms and the possibility of severe weather to the region. Storm energy and winds will quickly increase through the morning and overlap with one another. If any storms can tap into this energized state, they would be capable of all severe hazards such as wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes. As of Thursday morning, the Storm Prediction Center has placed Baton Rouge and areas north and east in a Moderate (4/5) Risk for severe weather. This implies that numerous instances of severe weather may be possible on Saturday. All modes of severe weather, including strong tornadoes, high-speed damaging winds, hail, and heavy rains will be possible as the storms roll through. Parishes west of Baton Rouge have a slight less, although still elevated, (3/5) risk for severe weather. The highest threat for severe storm development will be from sunrise Saturday through mid-afternoon. Stay connected with the Storm Station over the next few days as the forecast becomes even more refined.

Beyond: Behind the storm system, quieter conditions take over Sunday and Monday. Highs will ease back into the upper 70s, with lows dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s. The weather will pleasant for the rescheduled Wearin’ of the Green parade on Sunday. Mainly sunny skies will dominate for the second half of the weekend and to start the new workweek.

