Thursday AM Forecast: Dry through weekend, Rain chances return next week

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM Thursday. Patchy fog may limit visibility to one-quarter mile or less during the morning commute. Drivers are advised to slow down, use low-beam headlights, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

Today & Tonight: Patchy fog in some areas early Thursday will turn to cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. The cloudy conditions are thanks to a weak front that will move through the region today. A light shower or two may develop as the front moves through although most will remain dry. Temperatures, despite the cloud cover, will warm to the lower 70s on Thursday. Tonight, skies will clear behind the front, resulting in a chilly morning with temperatures falling into the lower 40s.

Friday to Sunday: Sunny, dry, and warm conditions are to be expected all weekend! Cool mornings will quickly warm under full sunshine. Highs will range from the middle to upper 70s each day. With these warm and sunny conditions in place, don't forget sunglasses, sunscreen, and extra hydration during Mardi Gras parades and festivities over the weekend.

Next Week: The next weather system will be moving across the country at the start of next week. While the exact timing of impacts for our region will come into clearer view over the weekend, likely, the nice conditions from the weekend will likely not stick around. Expect cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and warm temperatures in the upper-70s. A few spotty showers will likely be around Monday and Tuesday with a stronger line of storms arriving sometime on Mardi Gras Day into Ash Wednesday. As of now, the SPC has highlighted the Capital City in a possible risk for severe weather on Mardi Gras Day with a greater chance to the north. Keep checking in with the Storm Station each day for the latest details.

