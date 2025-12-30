Tuesday PM Forecast: 2025 ends with a chill, temperature rebound into 2026

2025 will wrap up on a chilly note, with both highs and lows staying below average. A warmup is expected after the New Year, along with a front arriving late in the week that could bring some rain.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies and calm winds will set up a cold night across the Capital Area. Temperatures will be near freezing around midnight in the Metro Area and fall into the 20s overnight. A light freeze looks likely for most, 5-8 hours and possibly longer in rural locations north of I-12. This is heavy coat weather for humans, so make sure your furry friends also have warm shelter. Any plants you want to save will need protection, too. From a pipe standpoint, problems would be very isolated, if any occur at all, as temperatures won’t be cold enough to cause widespread issues. That said, with lows briefly dipping below 28° near and northeast of Baton Rouge, it’s worth checking on exposed outdoor plumbing to ensure it’s still properly insulated just to be safe.

Sunshine will dominate from start to finish on New Year’s Eve, with temperatures climbing from the 20s in the morning to near 60° by the afternoon. Clear skies will persist as 2026 arrives. If celebrating outdoors, grab an extra layer. Temperatures will drop through the 40s in the evening, reaching the low 40s by midnight.

Up Next: Temperatures will moderate for the first few days of 2026. Morning lows will climb out of freeze territory starting on New Year’s Day. Highs will moderate too, rising into the upper 60s on Thursday and mid-70s by Friday. The warmup comes ahead of another cold front, which will bring a handful of showers and storms Friday and Friday night. Don’t expect a major drop in temperatures once the front passes. This system originates from the Pacific, not the Arctic, so any cooldown would be modest and brief into the weekend.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

