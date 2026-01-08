Thursday AM Forecast: Active weather pattern to end week, severe weather possible

A lot will be going on in the skies the next few days, with the most impactful conditions on Friday. Widespread storms are expected, with some of these strong to severe.

Today & Tonight: Although fog is not everywhere this morning, it is still pretty dense in some spots, so be careful if driving around. After the morning fog, expect mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 70s. As we move into the afternoon, and especially the evening, scattered light showers will be possible. Overall, these will be low impact, given the expected rain intensity, and the amount of showers we will see. Rain chances will steadily go up overnight, and we could even start to introduce some thunderstorms early Friday morning. Rain and storms will not be everywhere, but you could run into a few of these on your morning commute. Just slow down given roadways could be pretty slick. Lows will once again be in the 60s.

Up Next: The main timeframe for storms will be Friday afternoon and evening. This is also where the most severe weather ingredients will overlap. Expected widespread storms, with a few of these becoming strong to severe. A level 2/5 or slight risk has been posted for almost the entire area. A few tornadoes, isolated gusty winds, spotty instances of hail, and isolated flooding will be the main threats. This is not a "slam dunk" severe weather episode, so most will be just fine. A few neighborhoods could get impacted, so that is why it is best to be prepared. The main thing you can do is have multiple ways to receive alerts. Some examples of this are listed in the graphic below.

The cold front will crawl through the region early on Saturday, bringing a final round of numerous to widespread showers and storms. Rain chances dramatically go down after the front passes, but clouds will remain. Temperatures will immediately drop, with highs not leaving the 60s Saturday, and the 50s Sunday.

Sunshine finally starts to return early next week, and temperatures will be below average. Expect highs in the 50s, with lows near freezing. Clouds start to move in again on Tuesday, but we will stay cool.

