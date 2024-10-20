80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Three young girls reported missing Saturday evening have been found safe

Sunday, October 20 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — Three young girls reported missing Saturday evening have been found safe.

According to BRPD, the three girls were last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. in the area of Bon Crest Avenue near Blount Road.

Police said the girls are Audrina Foret, 11; Juliana Foret, 14; and Christina Jackson, 11.

Audrina Foret is around 5-foot-3, weighs around 112 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink Southern University shirt and a blue jean skirt. 

Juliana Foret is around 4-foot-11, weighs around 93 pounds and was last seen wearing a plaid skirt with a black, long-sleeve shirt and a white puffy jacket.

Christina Jackson is around 5-foot-1, weighs around 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a Southern University shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has any information on these missing children can call BRPD at 225-389-2000.

