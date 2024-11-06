Three-vehicle crash involving school bus leaves Nicholson Drive closed Wednesday morning

ST. GABRIEL - A crash involving school bus left Nicholson at Ben Hur closed Wednesday morning.

The bus, which was carrying children, along with two other vehicles, were involved in the crash. Emergency officials said three people were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition, but the St. Gabriel Police Department said the injuries sustained in the crash were only minor.

The SGPD said the bus belonged to Iberville Parish Charter in Plaquemine. None of the three people taken to the hospital were children.

Authorities were on the scene to investigate the crash and determine if any citations would be issued.

All lanes of Nicholson Drive were reopened shortly before 9 a.m..