Three-vehicle crash involving ATV leaves 22-year-old dead Sunday

PORT ALLEN - A 22-year-old was killed Sunday after a crash involving three vehicles, including an ATV and a dirt bike.

A preliminary investigation from Louisiana State Police found that Kaleb Boone, 22, was driving an ATV north on LA-413. At the same time, a Kawasaki dirt bike was also traveling north, while an Infiniti was traveling southbound.

Troopers said the juvenile driver of the dirt bike crossed the center line, impacting the Infiniti head-on. After hitting the Infiniti, the dirt bike continued north, striking Boone and the ATV.

Boone was not wearing a helmet at the time and died on the scene. The juvenile driver of the dirt bike was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

It was unclear why the dirt bike crossed the center line. Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.