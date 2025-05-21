73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Three teenagers indicted as adults in March killing

Wednesday, May 21 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Three teenagers were indicted for a March shooting that killed one person and left another injured. 

Malachi Cooper and Kentreal Hardnett, both 15, and Jace Jackson, 16, were all indicted for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the killing of Jalen Lee. 

WBRZ previously reported that Lee and another person were shot along Monroe Avenue on March 24. Lee died and the other person, a woman, was critically injured. Cooper and Hardnett were arrested days after the shooting. 

