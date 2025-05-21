73°
Latest Weather Blog
Three teenagers indicted as adults in March killing
BATON ROUGE - Three teenagers were indicted for a March shooting that killed one person and left another injured.
Malachi Cooper and Kentreal Hardnett, both 15, and Jace Jackson, 16, were all indicted for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the killing of Jalen Lee.
WBRZ previously reported that Lee and another person were shot along Monroe Avenue on March 24. Lee died and the other person, a woman, was critically injured. Cooper and Hardnett were arrested days after the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After years of On Your Side reports, crews replace dozens of non-functioning...
-
Two accused of helping Orleans Parish jail escapees arrested
-
U.S. Department of Justice retracts findings that said Louisiana State Police uses...
-
Former Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden lies in state at City Hall...
-
Law enforcement participates in series of runs leading up to Special Olympics