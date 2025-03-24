72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Victim identified following shooting on Monroe Avenue in Baton Rouge

Monday, March 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE — One person was killed and another person was hurt in a double shooting on Monroe Avenue on Sunday.

Baton Rouge Police said 22 year old Jalen Lee was shot multiple times along Monroe Avenue near the corner of Adams Avenue around 4:30 p.m. 

Another unnamed male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

BRPD is investigating the homicide. No information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting has been released.

