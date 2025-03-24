72°
Latest Weather Blog
Victim identified following shooting on Monroe Avenue in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — One person was killed and another person was hurt in a double shooting on Monroe Avenue on Sunday.
Baton Rouge Police said 22 year old Jalen Lee was shot multiple times along Monroe Avenue near the corner of Adams Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
Another unnamed male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Trending News
BRPD is investigating the homicide. No information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting has been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosts Crawfete
-
'The Wall That Heals' packs up after weekend in Baton Rouge
-
Pointe Coupee home receives attention for flying upside-down American flag
-
Louisiana letter carriers rally against Trump administrations plan to privatize USPS
-
St. Tammany deputy struck, killed by fleeing suspects, authorities say
Sports Video
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first...
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...
-
Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's...